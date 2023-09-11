Japan Boosting Efforts to Prevent Child Suicides

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and nonprofit organizations are stepping up efforts to prevent child suicides amid a rise in the number of such cases.

In the Asian country, the number of suicides among elementary, junior high and senior high school students has been on the rise, reaching 514 in 2022, the highest level since comparable data became available in 1980, according to the welfare ministry.

In April, the government established a countermeasures office within the Children and Families Agency. In June, it adopted an emergency program to strengthen related measures, including checking children's mental and physical conditions and concerns through tablet computers distributed to them at schools.

The agency will collect statistics from police, fire departments and schools to analyze the causes of suicides.

Between March 2020 and August this year, a 24-hour online chat-based counseling service operated by Anata no Ibasho, a nonprofit organization based in Tokyo's Minato Ward, received about 750,000 consultations. About 70 pct of them were from people aged 29 or younger, with most inquiries made between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

