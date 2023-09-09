G-20 Needs to Deal with Food Security Issues: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday stressed the need for the Group of 20 major economies to deal with food security issues and soaring energy prices that are mainly affecting so-called Global South emerging and developing countries.

At a G-20 summit that started in the Indian capital of New Delhi the same day, Kishida criticized Russia for continuing its invasion of Ukraine. He said that the global economic turmoil is getting worse and that the G-20 forum needs to tackle food security and high energy price issues.

Touching on a statement on global food security adopted by the leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies and invited dignitaries during the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, in May this year, Kishida called on Russia to return to the agreement on exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea.

Also at the G-20 summit, Kishida said some countries have taken unusual responses to the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, apparently criticizing China. He stressed that no problems linked to the water discharge have occurred from a scientific standpoint and that Japan will continue to explain the situation to the international community by taking all possible safety precautions.

Furthermore, Kishida said that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is shaking the foundation of cooperation among G-20 economies and that the international community must unite to send a clear message. He also said Russia's use or threat of use of nuclear weapons can never be accepted.

