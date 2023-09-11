Japan to Survey Bus, Taxi Firms to Resolve Driver Shortages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry plans to conduct an area-by-area survey to examine business and working conditions at bus and taxi operators in fiscal 2024.

Based on the survey results, the ministry will consider measures to help the companies improve their operations and resolve driver shortages in order to ensure that transportation is available even in underpopulated areas.

The ministry included 31 million yen in related expenses in its budget request for the year starting next April.

The business conditions at bus and taxi operators are becoming increasingly severe due to the country’s shrinking population.

The number of taxi drivers, including those self-employed, fell to 209,131 in fiscal 2022 after peaking at 428,303 in fiscal 2004. The number of route bus drivers, which once exceeded 100,000, stood at 74,340 in fiscal 2021.

