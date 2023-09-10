Rakuten CEO Mikitani Joins Japan Foreign Chief's Visit to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Technology conglomerate Rakuten Group Inc. Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani and other Japanese company officials accompanied Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on his trip to Ukraine on Saturday.

The Japanese firms, aiming to take part in restoration and reconstruction programs in Ukraine, worked to assess local needs by exchanging opinions with Ukrainian government officials and business people.

Joining Hayashi's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Mikitani and other officials expressed their companies' readiness to support Ukraine's reconstruction.

The officials who visited Ukraine included those of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and those of a startup firm in the medical field.

Hayashi told reporters that he asked the Japanese business people to understand the situation in Ukraine and Ukrainians' requests. "It will be a starting point for the restoration and reconstruction" of Ukraine, Hayashi said.

