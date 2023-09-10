Kishida Urges Saudi Crown Prince to Lead Oil Market Stability

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Japan hopes Saudi Arabia will continue to play a leading role in stabilizing the crude oil market, including by increasing production.

The comment came at a time when Saudi Arabia has been cutting its crude oil production voluntarily.

The two met in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, on the sidelines of a two-day summit of the Group of 20 major economies that started in the Indian capital the same day.

The crown prince said Saudi Arabia will respond to global crude oil demand, including by boosting its production capacity.

