Kishida Sends Condolences to Morocco over Deadly Quake

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday sent a message of condolences to Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch after a major earthquake struck the North African country late Friday, killing many people.

In the message, Kishida expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the quake and offered his heartfelt prayers for the recovery of injured people and for the earliest possible reconstruction of the affected areas.

He also said Japan stands ready to provide all possible assistance that may be needed.

