Japan Wins Wider Understanding over Treated Water: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday a series of diplomatic efforts helped widen the international community's understanding over Japan's discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the ocean from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

He made the comment after attending summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, and a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

In a press conference in New Delhi, the prime minister said he explained Japan's stance regarding the treated water release at the international meetings and bilateral talks held on the sidelines of them. Many countries, including the United States, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cook Islands and the Netherlands, showed their understanding, he said.

Kishida explained Japan's position over the water discharge when he held a brief conversation with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on Wednesday, the prime minister said.

Japan will continue to demand the immediate withdrawal of China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products by taking bilateral and multilateral opportunities and utilizing trade frameworks such as the World Trade Organization, Kishida said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]