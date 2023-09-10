Kishida Announces Plan to Reshuffle Cabinet on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Sunday he is considering reshuffling his cabinet and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership team as early as Wednesday.

Holding a press conference after attending a summit of the Group of 20 major economies in the Indian capital of New Delhi, Kishida also indicated his intention to swiftly compile "drastic economic measures backed by necessary budgets" after the new administration is launched.

The prime minister will return to Japan on Monday morning. He plans to conduct full-scale personnel selection including through meetings with ruling party executives on Monday and Tuesday.

Regarding the scale of personnel changes, Kishida said, "I will refrain from saying anything specific at this point."

On economic measures, he said, "We want to compile a comprehensive economic package that will protect people's lives from high prices and make the trends of wage hikes and investment expansion stronger."

