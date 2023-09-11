Kishida, Yoon Hold Talks in India
New Delhi, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held talks in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Sunday, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.
In the bilateral talks, Yoon touched on a Japan-China-South Korea summit which South Korea aims to host by the end of this year, saying that Seoul will firmly advance the three-way process.
Kishida said Japan continues to support South Korea's efforts as the chair of the three-way summit.
The two leaders held talks for the sixth time this year. They confirmed that Japan and South Korea will continue to communicate frequently at all levels.
