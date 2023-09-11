Japan Crown Princess Kiko Turns 57

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko, who marked her 57th birthday on Monday, looked back on the past year when her official duties such as regional visits increased after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

In written answers to questions by journalists prior to her birthday, the Crown Princess said, "Together with the Crown Prince, I attended various events in person for the first time in several years, and I had opportunities to meet many people."

She traveled to Britain to attend the coronation of King Charles III in May with Crown Prince Akishino, her husband, who is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito.

In July, the Crown Princess visited the town of Atsuma in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido. At a tree-planting event with elementary and junior high school students in the town, which was hit by a major earthquake in 2018, the Crown Princess wished for the children's healthy growth.

"Thinking of children who will create the future, I want to engage in activities that lead to hope," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]