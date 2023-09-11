Arrested Japanese Lawmaker Proposed Change to Project Assessment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto, who is accused of accepting bribes from an offshore wind power operator, pressed the government in parliament in 2019 to take the lead in environmental impact assessments on wind power projects, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Akimoto, a 48-year-old member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of receiving 60 million yen in bribes in return for raising questions in parliament at the request of Masayuki Tsukawaki, former president of Japan Wind Development Co.

At a parliamentary session in March 2019, Akimoto discussed cases in which a wind power project was not approved after an environment assessment was carried out at the expense of a contractor selected through a public bidding. He said such an assessment should be led by the government and that the cost should be charged to the contractor after the project is given the go-ahead.

In May 2019, Akimoto criticized the bidding system in which a winner is selected just because it presents a low price, proposing the minimum bidding price be set.

Japan Wind failed to win the bidding for projects in Akita and Chiba prefectures in December 2021, when a contract was awarded to a consortium led by major trading house Mitsubishi Corp., which offered an overwhelmingly low price.

