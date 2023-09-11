Japan's Key Long-Term Rate Hits 9-Year High of 0.705 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The yield on the most recent issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds, regarded as Japan's benchmark long-term interest rate, rose to as high as 0.705 pct in Tokyo interdealer trading Monday, hitting the highest level in nine years and eight months.

JGBs came under selling after reported remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda raised speculation that the central bank will move to modify its current ultraeasy monetary policy earlier than expected, market sources said.

Amid the speculation, the dollar slipped to levels around 146 yen, after climbing above 147.80 yen in overseas trading late last week to the highest level since early November last year.

At 3 p.m., the dollar stood at 146.20-22 yen, down from 147.39-40 yen at 5 p.m. Friday. The euro was at 156.87-89 yen, down from 157.83-85 yen.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the 225-issue Nikkei average retreated 139.08 points, or 0.43 pct, to 32,467.76, with Ueda's remarks weighing on semiconductor-related stocks while boosting banks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]