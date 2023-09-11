Japan Ready to Support Quake-Hit Morocco

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Monday expressed the country's readiness to offer support to Morocco, where numerous people have died in a recent powerful earthquake.

"We will consider providing necessary support based on the needs of Morocco," the top government spokesperson told a press conference.

He also said: "We haven't heard that any Japanese person has been killed or injured in the earthquake so far. We will continue to make all-out efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese people staying (in the North African country)."

The death toll from the earthquake, which struck Morocco Friday, is reported to have exceeded 2,100.

