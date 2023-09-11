TEPCO Completes 1st Round of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has completed as planned the first round of treated water release from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

TEPCO noted that no problems were found during the first-round release of the treated water, which contains tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen.

The second round of water release is expected to start as early as late September.

In the first round, which began on Aug. 24, TEPCO discharged about 7,800 tons of the treated water at a point about 1 kilometer from the plant after diluting it with seawater. The company finished discharging the planned amount on Sunday and conducted work to flush the pipes on Monday.

A total of four such rounds are planned for fiscal 2023, which ends in March next year, and a total of 31,200 tons will be released into the sea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]