N-Reactor in Western Japan to Restart in Aug. 2024

Hiroshima, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Chugoku Electric Power Co. said Monday it plans to bring the No. 2 reactor at its Shimane nuclear power station in Matsue, the capital of Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, back online in August 2024.

The reactor will resume commercial operations in September that year. The restart schedule was stipulated in a related application that the firm submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Authority the same day.

The Shimane No. 2 unit, a boiling-water reactor, was first put into operation in 1989 and has been idled since 2012. Reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan are also the BWR type.

The Shimane reactor is undergoing the NRA's inspections for reactivation under the country's new nuclear safety standards created after the March 2011 triple reactor meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 plant.

It is expected to become the second BWR to be brought back online since the 2011 accident, after the No. 2 reactor at Tohoku Electric Power Co.'s Onagawa nuclear plant in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, which is slated to be restarted in February next year.

