Japan Court Rejects Claim over Same-Sex Couple's Benefits

Sapporo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by a former Hokkaido prefectural government employee demanding damages over being denied benefits, such as dependent allowance, for the petitioner's same-sex partner.

According to the plaintiff's lawyers, it was the first court ruling in Japan over whether to give dependent status to a same-sex partner.

Presiding Judge Koichi Migita of Sapporo District Court rejected the claim by the suitor, Kaoru Sasaki, 54, for damages of some 4.83 million yen from the prefectural government of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and a mutual aid association for local government workers.

Migita said the prefectural government's rules on salaries of its workers stipulate that de facto spouses recognizable as dependents are "those who have not submitted (marriage) registrations but are effectively in a relationship similar to a marital relationship."

As the current Civil Code only recognizes heterosexual marriages, "It is normal to interpret the rules as not covering same-sex couples," the judge found.

