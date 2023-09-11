Japan to Add U.S. Military Facilities as Key Security Sites for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday suggested for the first time designating six U.S. military facilities in Japan as sites critical to national security under law.

In a council meeting, the government made its third-round proposal that 180 locations in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures be added to the list of sites to be protected under the law to regulate the use of land for national security purposes. The government will aim to list the new sites by the end of the year.

The proposed locations include the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Ichigaya district in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, the Air Self-Defense Force's Chitose base in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, the Ground SDF's Sendai base in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, its Itami camp in the western prefecture of Hyogo, New Chitose Airport, adjacent to the Chitose air base, and Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Genkai nuclear power plant in the southwestern prefecture of Saga.

Among the candidate U.S. facilities is the Akizuki ammunition depot in the western Japan prefecture of Hiroshima.

The law defines areas within one kilometer of SDF bases and other key facilities, as well as remote border islands, as "monitored areas." Of such zones, areas around facilities serving as command centers or other functions are considered "special monitored areas."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]