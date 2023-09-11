Arrested Lawmaker Added Question at Request of Alleged Briber

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Arrested Japanese lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto added a parliamentary question at the request of Japan Wind Development Co., whose former president allegedly bribed him, sources said Monday.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office believes that Akimoto added the question related to waters off Aomori Prefecture for the benefit of the Tokyo-based company, which was aiming to start an offshore wind power generation project in Mutsu Bay off the northeastern Japan prefecture.

On Feb. 25, 2019, the Aomori prefectural government notified the company of its judgment that it was difficult to start an offshore wind power project in part of Mutsu Bay because it might affect Maritime Self-Defense Force training and aircraft instruments.

Two days later, Akimoto told a meeting of the Diet, the country's parliament, that he had learned of a worrisome thing in Aomori, according to informed sources.

He also said he had told the Diet that he would be asking the additional question and had Defense Ministry staff to come and explain.

