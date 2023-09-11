Keidanren Seeks Consumption Tax Hike for Social Security Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, called for a consumption tax hike in its fiscal 2024 tax system reform proposal on Monday.

Increasing the consumption tax rate is a leading option to fund social security measures including those to tackle Japan's declining birthrate that have been advocated by the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the country's biggest business lobby said.

The timing and the size of the tax hike should be considered in light of the economic situation, it added.

In the proposal, Keidanren also urged the government to create tax incentives aimed at promoting domestic production of storage batteries, semiconductors with low power consumption and other goods that are strategically important for the country's so-called green transformation and economic security.

Keidanren further sought an "innovation box" preferential corporate tax rate on income from intellectual property license fees, among others.

