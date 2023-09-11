President of Japan Used Car Dealer Nextage Resigns

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese used car dealer Nextage Co. on Monday said that Koji Hamawaki, 53, has resigned as president.

Nextage employees were recently found to have engaged in fraudulent practices such as forging auto insurance contracts. On Friday, transport minister Tetsuo Saito indicated that the ministry will investigate the matter.

Hamawaki, who became Nextage president in 2022, originally worked for industry peer Bigmotor Co., embroiled in a series of scandals including fraudulent auto insurance claims.

Nextage cited a management shake-up as its reason for the departure of the president.

On Monday, Hamawaki submitted his resignation, which was accepted by the company's board.

