Japan's Kishida to Appoint Obuchi to Key Post

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen appointing senior Liberal Democratic Party member Yuko Obuchi to a key post in Wednesday's reshuffle of the cabinet and the LDP's leadership team, sources said Monday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara is expected to be replaced, while an idea has emerged to retain digital transformation minister Taro Kono and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi in their current posts.

Returning home from his tour of Asian countries Monday, Kishida, the LDP's president, geared up for the reshuffle, meeting twice with Koichi Hagiuda, chair of the party's Policy Research Council.

He also had talks with LDP Vice President Taro Aso, Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, Election Strategy Committee leader Hiroshi Moriyama and Obuchi, head of the Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters.

To ensure stability of his administration, Kishida hopes to retain Aso and Motegi in their current posts. Kishida is making arrangements to keep Hagiuda in his current post while considering naming Moriyama LDP General Council leader.

