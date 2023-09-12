Lawson to Lower Rice Ball, Bento Prices

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store operator Lawson Inc. has announced price cuts for two rice ball and four bento products.

The company said Monday that it would lower the prices of those products by 4-20 pct at all of its stores except the Lawson Store 100 chain, for the time being starting Tuesday.

Lawson wants to support people by lowering prices for some of its products as consumers are more and more refraining from spending due to high prices, a company official said.

After the change, the price of one of its salmon rice ball products went down to 246 yen from 279 yen and that of the Chicken nanban (fried chicken with tartar sauce) bento was lowered to 592 yen from 724 yen.

