Nissan to Halt Use of Johnny's Personalities for Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. will not use personalities from Johnny & Associates Inc. in its television commercials and other advertising for the time being, the Japanese automaker said Monday.

Sexual abuse by the talent agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, violates Nissan's basic policy on human rights and is very regrettable, the automaker said.

Japanese brewer Suntory Holdings Ltd. separately said Monday that it will not conclude or renew a contract with Johnny & Associates until the talent agency gives a satisfactory explanation about relief for victims of the abuse and steps to prevent any repeat of the scandal.

Domestic rivals Kirin Holdings Co. and Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. have also announced plans not to renew contracts with Johnny & Associates.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]