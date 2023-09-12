4 Rearrested over Tokyo Robbery-Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Police served fresh arrest warrants Tuesday on four senior members of a fraud group, over a high-profile robbery and murder case in Komae, Tokyo, in January.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the four--Yuki Watanabe, 39, Kiyoto Imamura, 39, Toshiya Fujita, 39, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45--gave orders in the case. Watanabe is believed to be the leader of the fraud ring. All four suspects were extradited from the Philippines, where they were based, in February.

They face charges of murder and robbery in the Komae case, which was one of a recent series of robberies across Japan. The Komae case is the only one that resulted in the death of a victim.

Based on perpetrators' confessions and analysis of mobile phone data, the MPD believes that Watanabe, Imamura, Fujita and Kojima gave orders in the case from a Philippine immigration facility while they were detained there. The police also believe that the four had murderous intent.

The perpetrators broke into the home of Kinuyo Oshio, then 90, in Komae around noon on Jan. 19, tied her wrists with a band, killed her with a crowbar, and stole three luxury wristwatches and a diamond ring, worth some 590,000 yen in total. Watanabe, Imamura, Fujita and Kojima are alleged to have committed the robbery and murder in a conspiracy with the perpetrators, who were arrested in late February.

