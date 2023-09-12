Key JGB Yield Hits Fresh Over-9-Year High of 0.720 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.720 pct in Tokyo interdealer trading on Tuesday, hitting its highest level since January 2014 for the second straight day.

The yield on the latest issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds, a bellwether for long-term interest rates in the country, climbed from 0.705 pct in late trading on Monday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

JGBs have been under selling since Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, in a newspaper interview published over the weekend, signaled the possibility of an early end to the central bank's negative interest rate policy.

Meanwhile, the dollar bounced back to levels around 146.60 yen after slipping to around 146 yen the previous day amid the BOJ policy speculation.

At noon, the dollar stood at 146.68-69 yen, up from 146.18-19 yen at 5 p.m. Monday, while the euro was at 157.70-70 yen, up from 156.79-80 yen.

