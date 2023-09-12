Obuchi Likely to Become LDP's Election Strategy Chief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering naming Yuko Obuchi, a senior member of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as chair of the LDP's Election Strategy Committee in a reshuffle of his cabinet and the party's leadership team, expected to take place on Wednesday, government and LDP officials said Tuesday.

Obuchi, 49, currently chair of the LDP's Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters, is slated to replace Hiroshi Moriyama, 78, who is expected to become chairman of the LDP's General Council, the officials said.

Among other key LDP posts, Kishida, the party's president, is set to retain Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, 67, and Policy Research Council Chairman Koichi Hagiuda, 60, in their current posts.

In the cabinet reshuffle, Hirokazu Matsuno, 60, is expected to remain in the position of chief cabinet secretary.

LDP Vice President Taro Aso, 82, is expected to remain in his current post.

