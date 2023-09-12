Japan Eases Requirements for "Govt Cloud" Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan has revised technical requirements for providers of the "government cloud" common information system infrastructure for central and local governments, making it easier for Japanese companies to become such providers.

On Tuesday, the Digital Agency started accepting fiscal 2023 applications to become service providers in the cloud infrastructure project, a job that has been monopolized by U.S. digital giants.

Under the revision, multiple companies are allowed to jointly provide the infrastructure, while the previous rules stipulated that an applicant meet a number of technical requirements alone.

Applications will be accepted until Oct. 12. Providers will be selected later that month.

Japanese cloud service company Sakura Internet Inc. said it is considering applying. Meanwhile, Internet Initiative Japan Inc. said it wants to sign up but that the current requirements are still strict.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]