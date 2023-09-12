Japan Revises Requirements for "Govt Cloud" Providers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan has revised technical requirements for providers of the "government cloud" common information system infrastructure for the central and local governments, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said Tuesday.

The revision is expected to make it easier for Japanese companies to join the operations of the cloud infrastructure, which have been monopolized by U.S. digital giants.

On Tuesday, the Digital Agency started accepting fiscal 2023 applications to become service providers in the cloud infrastructure project.

In fiscal 2022, which ended in March this year, the agency selected the services of four U.S. companies including Amazon.com Inc.

At a press conference Tuesday, Kono said that the agency has decided to accept various forms of services based on interviews with businesses.

