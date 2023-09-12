McDonald's Japan to Stop Using Johnny's Members for Ads

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--McDonald's Co. (Japan) does not plan to renew its contract with Johnny & Associates Inc. on using the talent agency's personalities for ads of the burger chain, it was learned Tuesday.

The move comes in response to sexual abuse by the talent agency's late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

The fast food chain has been using actor Takuya Kimura, who belongs to Johnny & Associates, in its advertising.

McDonald's has set a code of conduct that stipulates respect for human rights, asking business partners as well to comply with the rule.

"Any violation of human rights cannot be tolerated," a McDonald's official said.

