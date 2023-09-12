Kishida's New Cabinet to Feature 5 Female Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to include five female members in his new cabinet emerging from Wednesday's reshuffle, tying the highest figure, sources said Tuesday.

In the shake-up of Kishida's cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership team, former Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa, 70, will be appointed foreign minister.

She will be joined by cabinet newcomers Shinako Tsuchiya, 71, set to become postdisaster reconstruction minister, Hanako Jimi, 47, who will serve as regional revitalization minister, and Ayuko Kato, 44, who will be minister for policies related to children.

Sanae Takaichi, 62, is expected to stay on as economic security minister.

Many key posts will be left untouched, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, 60, and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, 60, both keeping their current posts.

