Tsushima Assembly Seeks Literature Survey over Nuclear Waste

Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The assembly of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, voted Tuesday to adopt a petition asking the southwestern Japan city to accept a "literature survey" to examine whether it is suitable to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The literature survey, the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site, will be conducted if local governments apply for the survey or accept a survey request from the central government. State subsidies of up to 2 billion yen will be provided to those accepting the literature survey.

The focus is now on a decision by Tsushima Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu. Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Hitakatsu told the assembly, "I want to announce my opinion during the current (assembly) session," which began the same day and runs through Sept. 27.

The petition for the survey was submitted by the local construction industry, including the Tsushima branch of the Nagasaki prefectural association of construction companies.

On Tuesday, the city assembly also adopted a petition from the Tsushima chamber of commerce and industry calling for discussions on a final disposal site.

