Tsushima Assembly Seeks Nuclear Waste Literature Survey

Tsushima, Nagasaki Pref., Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The assembly of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, on Tuesday approved by a majority vote a petition asking the southwestern Japan city to accept a "literature survey" to examine whether it is suitable to host a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The literature survey, the first stage of the process to select a final disposal site, will be conducted if local governments apply for the survey or accept a survey request from the central government. The survey is carried out to see whether there are any active faults based on existing research papers and data.

State subsidies of up to 2 billion yen will be provided to those accepting the literature survey. The survey is underway in two municipalities in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

In Tsushima, the next focus is on a decision by Mayor Naoki Hitakatsu.

Tuesday's assembly vote outcome was "a very serious decision," he told reporters after the assembly meeting.

