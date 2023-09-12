SBI, KKR to Set Up Joint Asset Management Firm in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has reached a basic agreement with U.S. investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to set up a joint asset management company in Japan.

The Japanese financial group aims to provide retail investors in Japan with opportunities to trade in assets that have been rarely available to them, such as private equity, in addition to traditional assets such as stocks and bonds, and to help them diversify investment risks.

The new company will be established by the end of March next year or later. SBI Holdings will hold a majority stake in the joint company.

KKR is active in private equity and other alternative investments. It had about 519 billion dollars in assets under management as of the end of June.

