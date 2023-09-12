NTT’s 3 Rivals Oppose Scrapping NTT Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Heads of three telecommunications companies in Japan expressed their opposition to scrapping a law that governs their rival Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. on Tuesday.

At a special communications policy committee meeting, the top leaders of KDDI Corp., SoftBank Corp. and Rakuten Mobile Inc. expressed concerns that the deregulation could hamper fair competition.

The law obliges NTT, partially owned by the government, to provide universal fixed-line telephone services nationwide and disclose its achievements in research and development programs.

The meeting was held as some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party were calling for scrapping the law to fully privatize the telecom giant.

NTT President Akira Shimada demanded that out-of-date obligations and regulations, put in place in the fixed-phone era, be abolished.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]