Japan Firms Increasingly Pulling Ads with Johnny's Members

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--A growing number of major Japanese businesses are deciding to stop using stars and idols from Johnny & Associates Inc. in advertisements due to sexual abuse committed by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of the biggest talent agency in the country.

Many advertisers had refrained from making moves before seeing Johnny & Associates' response to a report from experts confirming Kitagawa's decades of sex abuse against younger members of the agency.

But in the wake of the company admitting the late founder's crime for the first time ever and apologizing for the victims at a press conference on Thursday, they began severing ties with the entertainment mammoth.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. said the same day it was considering terminating its ad contract with Johnny & Associates. Japan Airlines, which had used the talent agency's male pop idol group Arashi in ads, said it would forgo newly featuring its members.

On Friday, beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. said it would no longer create ads with Johnny & Associates. Industry peers Kirin Holdings Co. and Suntory Holdings Ltd. expressed intention of doing no business with the firm until it takes appropriate action over the scandal.

