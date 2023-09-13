Honda, BMW, Ford to Establish New Firm to Stabilize Power Grid

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Tuesday that it has agreed with BMW Group and Ford Motor Co. to set up a new company that will create a platform aimed at helping stabilize the power grid in the United States and Canada using electric vehicles.

The platform that the equally owned new company, ChargeScape LLC, will build will connect electric utilities, automakers and EV customers. ChargeScape is expected to be operational early next year, pending regulatory approval.

"As Honda seeks to achieve our global goal of carbon neutrality, we are counting on this platform to create new value for our customers by connecting EVs to electric utilities, strengthening grid resources" and reducing carbon dioxide emissions, said Jay Joseph, vice president of sustainability and business development at American Honda Motor Co.

Customers will be given financial benefits by providing the electricity from their EVs to the power grid. Charging services during hours when electricity costs are low and optimal charging schedule management services will also become available.

