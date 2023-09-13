N. Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, South Korea's military said.

Through the launch, Pyongyang apparently sought to show off its military power to Japan, the United States and South Korea, just before talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim has been on a trip to Russia since Tuesday. It is unusual for North Korea to carry out a missile launch and other military provocations when its leader is absent.

The Japanese government said that the missiles are believed to have dropped outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, and no damage has been reported. Tokyo protested the launch to Pyongyang through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

The missiles were fired from an area around Pyongyang's Sunan Airport from about 11:40 a.m., and flew roughly 650 kilometers, according to the South Korean military.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]