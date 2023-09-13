Japanese Defense Ministry Official Stationed in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--A civilian official of Japan's Defense Ministry has been stationed since this spring at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Taipei office, which is equivalent to an embassy, informed sources said Wednesday.

Japan and Taiwan have no official diplomatic relations. The ministry official became the second official for security affairs at the office. A retired Japanese Self-Defense Force officer has been stationed there from 2003.

The stationing of the ministry official, aimed at strengthening ties with Taiwan and improving Japan's information-gathering ability amid growing concerns over a possible emergency in Taiwan, may draw criticism from China, which advocates the "One China" principle.

One source linked to Taiwanese defense authorities said that it is meaningful for the "direct military channel" to be established.

After the termination of diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1972, Japan has been continuing practical exchanges with the self-ruled island democracy through the association's Taipei office.

