Japan's Kishida Vows to Take "Drastic" Economic Measures

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday vowed to take "drastic" economic measures.

In a press conference held to mark the launch of his new cabinet, Kishida expressed confidence that the new cabinet can turn "change into strength."

Kishida said he will instruct relevant ministers to work out an outline of the economic measures within this month so that the entire package will be adopted next month.

He also said that his government will implement measures to continue a wage increase several percentage points bigger than the inflation rate.

