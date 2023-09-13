Japan to Adopt Economic Package in Oct.: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will adopt a package of "drastic" economic measures in October, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

"We'll implement drastic economic measures to help people's livelihoods," Kishida told a press conference held to mark the day's launch of his new cabinet.

An outline of economic measures will be presented to cabinet members within this month so that the entire package will be adopted in October, he also said.

He added that he will order that a fiscal 2023 supplementary budget to fund the envisaged economic package be compiled "at the appropriate time."

When asked about a possible dissolution of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, for a snap election, Kishida said, "Making the formulation and introduction of the economic measures my top priority, I'd like to consider a possible date (for a Lower House dissolution)."

