Fukushima Pref. to Continue to Use Johnny's Tokio in PR Projects

Fukushima, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Fukushima prefectural government said Wednesday it will continue to feature male idol group Tokio, which belongs to the Johnny & Associates Inc. group, in its projects promoting the northeastern Japan prefecture's products.

The prefecture's decision comes as many advertisers are severing ties with Johnny & Associates due to the recently unearthed sex abuse over decades by Johnny Kitagawa, the late founder of the biggest talent agency in Japan.

Following the 2011 meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the group worked to dispel reputational damage by promoting products made in the prefecture.

The Tokio members will continue to appear in posters and television commercials to be aired this autumn, the Fukushima government said.

"While sexual abuse is impermissible, we're grateful to the members as they have always supported Fukushima," said an official at the government.

