Kishida's New Cabinet Fully Starts Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new cabinet fully kicked off business on Thursday.

"I want to advance economic, social, and diplomatic and security policies as three core pillars with an aim to create a society where everyone can feel that tomorrow will be better than today," Kishida told reporters after arriving at the prime minister's office shortly after 9 a.m.

The reshuffled Kishida cabinet, launched Wednesday, is set to consider, among other things, compiling a fresh economic package partly designed to deal with inflation. An outline of the new package is expected to be announced by the end of September.

"The top priority is to come up with bold economic measures and put them into action as soon as possible," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who was retained in the shake-up, told a press conference. The government will consider drawing up a supplementary budget for fiscal 2023 "at an appropriate time" based on the content of the economic package, the top government spokesperson added.

"I will promote Japan's diplomacy that is understood and supported by the public, putting weight on thoroughly protecting our country's national interests and boosting its presence (on the international arena)," new Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who succeeded Yoshimasa Hayashi, said at her ministry.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]