Japanese Prince Hisahito Contracts COVID-19

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, nephew of Emperor Naruhito, tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

According to the agency, the prince got a high fever after returning home from school on Wednesday. While he tested negative in the antigen test conducted on the same day, the prince’s infection with the novel coronavirus was confirmed in another test he got on the following morning.

Prince Hisahito is a second grader at the University of Tsukuba’s Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo. He will stay at the palace and recuperate until Monday.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, the parents of the prince, tested negative in polymerase chain reaction tests for COVID-19.

