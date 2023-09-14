13 Pct in Japan Wear Helmets while Cycling: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Some 13 pct of cyclists in Japan were wearing helmets after the revised road traffic law went into force in April to oblige all bicycle riders to make an effort to wear them, a survey by the National Policy Agency showed Thursday.

The reading was up from 4 pct marked in a survey conducted before April on 13 of the country’s 47 prefectures.

By prefecture, Ehime had the highest wearing rate, at 59.9 pct, according to the latest survey conducted in July. In Ehime, an ordinance took effect in 2013 to promote the use of bicycle helmets.

Oita came second, at 46.3 pct, followed by Gunma, at 43.8 pct.

The lowest rate was logged in Niigata, at 2.4 pct, followed by Aomori, at 2.5 pct, and Akita, at 3.5 pct. In those northern prefectures, people apparently do not rely much on bicycles for weather and geographical reasons.

