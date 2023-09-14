Mazda Revives Rotary Engine for Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. started accepting orders on Thursday for a new plug-in hybrid vehicle that uses the Japanese automaker's original rotary engine as an electricity generator.

The MX-30 Rotary-EV, priced from 4,235,000 yen, is slated to be released in November. Mazda plans to sell 300 units per month.

The rotary engine with a triangular rotor was once popular among car enthusiasts. Although Mazda stopped mass production of the engine in 2012 due to its poor fuel efficiency, it has decided to revive the engine as a compact and powerful generator.

The new plug-in hybrid is expected to be used as an electric vehicle with a range of 107 kilometers on a single charge on weekdays, and for long-distance driving on weekends with electricity provided by the rotary engine.

Mazda developed the plug-in hybrid despite opposition from some within the company to the revival of the rotary engine. By using the space-saving engine, the automaker believes that it can expand its plug-in hybrid lineup.

