G-7 Leaders to Discuss Generative AI Virtually
Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies will meet virtually soon to discuss generative artificial intelligence, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.
The G-7 leaders are expected to discuss proposed international guidelines on the use of generative AI.
Kishida unveiled the plan when he received science and technology policy proposals in a meeting with experts, including Teruo Kishi, an honorary professor at the University of Tokyo.
The government will consider how to make full use of AI, Kishida said.
At a summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May, the G-7 leaders agreed to establish international rules on the use of generative AI.
