G-7 Leaders to Discuss Generative AI Virtually

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies will meet virtually soon to discuss generative artificial intelligence, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

The G-7 leaders are expected to discuss proposed international guidelines on the use of generative AI.

Kishida unveiled the plan when he received science and technology policy proposals in a meeting with experts, including Teruo Kishi, an honorary professor at the University of Tokyo.

The government will consider how to make full use of AI, Kishida said.

At a summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May, the G-7 leaders agreed to establish international rules on the use of generative AI.

