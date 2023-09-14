Japan's Bigmotor to Consider Selling Itself as Option

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Scandal-tainted Japanese used car dealer Bigmotor Co. will consider drastic business restructuring options, including selling the company, it was learned Thursday.

In the second round of talks with creditor banks, Bigmotor said that it will pick a sponsor to oversee its reconstruction, asking them not to terminate transactions.

The creditors are three megabank lenders including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. They were also informed of Bigmotor's business situation, marked by slumping sales following the revelation of car insurance fraud.

Bigmotor is drawing up a rehabilitation plan with Deloitte Tohmatsu Group.

Its business environment, however, remains severe.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]