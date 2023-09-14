2 Ospreys Make Emergency Landings in Okinawa, Another 2 Land in Kagoshima

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Two Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military made emergency landings at New Ishigaki Airport on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture around 3:05 p.m. Thursday.

There were neither injuries nor civilian air traffic disruptions owing to the landings of the tiltrotor aircraft belonging to the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost Japan prefecture.

According to the Okinawa prefectural government, one of them experienced a technical problem. Both moved to the tarmac on their own. They were still there as of 6 p.m.

At the airport, two Ospreys from the Futenma base made emergency landings in March 2022.

Also on Thursday, two other Ospreys of the same base landed at Amami Airport on the island of Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, Okinawa's northeastern neighbor, at around 2:10 p.m. No one was hurt.

