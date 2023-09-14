Japan, China, S. Korea to Hold High-Level Talks This Month

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China and South Korea plan to hold high-level talks in Seoul in late September ahead of a possible trilateral summit meeting this year, Japanese government sources said Thursday.

Beijing is believed to be showing understanding over holding three-way talks, despite its opposition to Japan's release of treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi plans to attend the meeting from Japan, according to the sources.

The South Korean government, which chairs the trilateral framework this year, will lead efforts to realize a meeting of the three countries' foreign ministers as well as of their leaders.

The countries had previously hosted annual summit talks on a rotating basis, but a meeting has not been held since 2019 due to the deterioration of Japan-South Korea ties.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]