Aflac Mulling Direct Contract with Johnny's Star Sakurai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. is considering signing a personal contract with Johnny & Associates Inc. star Sho Sakurai while scrapping its advertisement contract with the talent agency, it was learned Thursday.

Aflac uses Sakurai, a member of male pop idol group Arashi, in commercials for cancer insurance.

Many companies in Japan are reviewing ad contracts with Johnny & Associates due to the sexual abuse scandal involving its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa.

The insurer determined that, although measures announced by the agency to prevent future sexual abuse and provide relief to victims are insufficient, individual entertainers belonging to the agency are not at fault.

Aflac suspended a television commercial featuring Sakurai after Johnny & Associates held a press conference on the scandal Sept. 7.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]